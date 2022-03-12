Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$36.23 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$31.68 and a 12-month high of C$41.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total value of C$217,055.40. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total value of C$107,310.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$793,134.40.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

