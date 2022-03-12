Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,019,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 382,167 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Verastem worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Verastem during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Verastem during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the third quarter worth $79,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verastem news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $31,058.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 35,868 shares of company stock worth $76,921 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. Verastem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.94.

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

