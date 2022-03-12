Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 70,111 Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $52.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $60.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $129.21 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 32.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $4.3737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

