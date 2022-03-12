Millennium Management LLC Sells 125,582 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,582 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of LegalZoom.com worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth approximately $3,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth approximately $4,171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,061,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In related news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $61,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 69,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $1,087,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 163,817 shares of company stock worth $2,564,389.

LZ stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $40.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

