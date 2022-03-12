Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 662.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,731 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.34% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLTB. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,753,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 92.5% during the third quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 107,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 51,520 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FLTB opened at $50.14 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.14 and a twelve month high of $52.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.70.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.