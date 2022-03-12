312,793 Shares in Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 312,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.67% of Xponential Fitness at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on XPOF. Roth Capital began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

NYSE:XPOF opened at $19.85 on Friday. Xponential Fitness Inc has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $24.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Equities research analysts predict that Xponential Fitness Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

