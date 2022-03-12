Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 16.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 92,664 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in WPP by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 582,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in WPP by 20.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 55,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in WPP by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.69) to GBX 1,185 ($15.53) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,340 ($17.56) to GBX 1,320 ($17.30) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HSBC raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $774.00.

NYSE:WPP opened at $64.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.35. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $83.69.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.2505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87.

WPP Company Profile (Get Rating)

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.