Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,434 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Mesa Air Group worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MESA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 861,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 164,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 40,354 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 188,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 44,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $144.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.77.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $147.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MESA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

