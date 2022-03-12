Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $378,000 Position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 128,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of Ring Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 854,787 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 348,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $3.61 on Friday. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $359.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

