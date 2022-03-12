Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,404 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

K opened at $59.85 on Friday. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $8,953,332.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,330 shares of company stock worth $21,140,731 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

