China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of HGSH opened at $3.09 on Thursday. China HGS Real Estate has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGSH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in China HGS Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in China HGS Real Estate by 24.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in China HGS Real Estate in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in China HGS Real Estate by 139.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 33,231 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in real estate development, primarily in the construction and sale of residential apartments, car parks, and commercial properties. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden, and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

