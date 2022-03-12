AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AutoWeb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research downgraded AutoWeb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

AUTO opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.30. AutoWeb has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Kokino LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at $3,308,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 240,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.