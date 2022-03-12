AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AutoWeb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research downgraded AutoWeb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
AUTO opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.30. AutoWeb has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90.
AutoWeb Company Profile (Get Rating)
AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.
