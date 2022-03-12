ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

AEY opened at $1.25 on Thursday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 87.68% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

