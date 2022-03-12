USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
USDP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
USD Partners stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. USD Partners has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $156.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21.
About USD Partners (Get Rating)
USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.
