USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USDP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

USD Partners stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. USD Partners has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $156.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USDP. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in USD Partners by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

