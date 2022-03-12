D James Bidzos Sells 3,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $630,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $647,130.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $648,810.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total transaction of $1,180,900.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, D James Bidzos sold 5,264 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.73, for a total transaction of $1,277,730.72.

On Tuesday, December 14th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total transaction of $1,185,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $204.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.40. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in VeriSign in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

