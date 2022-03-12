Brett Jenkins Sells 4,000 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) EVP Brett Jenkins sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.08, for a total value of $744,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NXST stock opened at $177.43 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.11 and a 1-year high of $190.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.31 and its 200-day moving average is $159.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.93%.

NXST has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,938,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,073,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 491,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,694,000 after acquiring an additional 276,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,067,000 after acquiring an additional 233,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,160,000 after acquiring an additional 185,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

