David A. Wolfort Sells 29,700 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Stock

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) insider David A. Wolfort sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $894,861.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ZEUS opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $40.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 35.85% and a net margin of 5.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is presently 3.42%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,690,000 after buying an additional 53,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after buying an additional 338,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 57,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 195,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 42,685 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

