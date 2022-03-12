Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $104.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Allstate’s shares have underperformed its industry in a year. The company is susceptible to catastrophe losses, which dents its underwriting results. Its rising debt level leads to expanding interest expenses. At 2021-end, long-term debt amounted to $7,976 million, while the cash balance was only at $763 million. The COVID-induced supply chain shortage is likely to keep raising costs for its auto insurance business, further reducing car insurance underwriting income. Inflation is likely to keep pushing insurance prices higher. With relaxed travel bans, millions of cars are hitting the roads, raising claims and repair costs for insurers. Also, rising costs and non-catastrophe losses in auto and homeowners’ insurance are affecting its profit levels. Given these headwinds, Allstate is perceived as a risky bet that investors should exit.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.79.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $123.38 on Thursday. Allstate has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.80 and a 200-day moving average of $122.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allstate will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Allstate by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

