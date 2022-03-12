Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Raised to $90.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

AA stock opened at $79.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.94. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alcoa by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alcoa by 703.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540,973 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,198,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Alcoa by 1,748.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,723,000 after buying an additional 4,197,142 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

