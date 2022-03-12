Piper Sandler Increases Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target to $37.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.12% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of NOG opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas (Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.