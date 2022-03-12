iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 610,158 shares.The stock last traded at $47.02 and had previously closed at $47.97.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average of $53.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,004,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 75,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

