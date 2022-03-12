FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 636,511 shares.The stock last traded at $3.65 and had previously closed at $3.70.

FINV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FinVolution Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $865.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,989,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in FinVolution Group by 50.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,912,000 after buying an additional 981,619 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,535,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 71,070 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 3,151.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,445,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

