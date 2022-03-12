FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 636,511 shares.The stock last traded at $3.65 and had previously closed at $3.70.
FINV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FinVolution Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $865.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04.
About FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)
FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.
