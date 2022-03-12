Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Gap Down to $23.19

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.19, but opened at $21.49. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 78,393 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on MGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $95,271,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $69,815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $55,952,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $39,996,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,590 shares during the period.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

