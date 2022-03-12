Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Down to $35.49

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.49, but opened at $33.25. Huazhu Group shares last traded at $33.11, with a volume of 17,589 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.62.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.76.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after purchasing an additional 36,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. 49.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.