California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 37.5% in the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,114,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 303,961 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 72.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 440,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 184,866 shares in the last quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 123.1% during the third quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 329,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 181,822 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 26.4% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 832,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 174,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 17.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 84,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

LIND opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $662.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $21.25.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $214,172.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,142 shares of company stock worth $2,110,297. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

LIND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

