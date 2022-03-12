California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 11,953 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,953 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of PLBY Group worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLBY shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

PLBY Group stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $638.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 3.06. PLBY Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

