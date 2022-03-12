Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in shares of Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,794 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.20% of Convey Holding Parent worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Prosight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 738,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after buying an additional 327,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter worth $857,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter worth $4,885,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNVY stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNVY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Convey Holding Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Convey Holding Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

