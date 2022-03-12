Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 14,605 Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of Innospec as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innospec by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 557,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,919,000 after acquiring an additional 139,022 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Innospec by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,698,000 after acquiring an additional 120,049 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Innospec by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,315,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,835,000 after purchasing an additional 117,414 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Innospec by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 972,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 105,526 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Innospec by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 80,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $91.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.31. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $1,107,822.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Landless sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $33,679.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,713 shares of company stock worth $1,521,521 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

