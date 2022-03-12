Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.00.

TLTZY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SEB Equities lowered shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a SEK 120 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 169 to SEK 168 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $6.33 on Friday. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $793.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. Research analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

