Short Interest in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Expands By 152.0%

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 198,600 shares, an increase of 152.0% from the February 13th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In related news, Director David M. Mott acquired 65,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $102,674.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mott acquired 50,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,517.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 145,247 shares of company stock worth $203,648 and have sold 311,081 shares worth $696,177. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IMARA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in IMARA during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in IMARA by 98.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 17,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in IMARA during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in IMARA during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ IMRA opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. IMARA has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.66.
IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
