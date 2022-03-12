DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Short Interest Update

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DHHC opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. DiamondHead has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.25.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.