Short Interest in Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Rises By 149.2%

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 149.2% from the February 13th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.8 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS GLAPF opened at $12.23 on Friday. Glanbia has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $17.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

