Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 34,651 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,651 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.17% of Blucora worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Blucora by 8.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Blucora by 15.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Blucora by 7.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Blucora by 5.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Blucora by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 19,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $324,043.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher William Walters purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $167,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 47,978 shares of company stock valued at $796,083. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

BCOR stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Blucora, Inc. has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $886.17 million, a PE ratio of 130.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

