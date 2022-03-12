11,014 Shares in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,014 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APPF. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth $4,105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio during the third quarter worth $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AppFolio by 15.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in AppFolio by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,007,000 after buying an additional 37,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $114.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,829.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.97 and its 200-day moving average is $121.70. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.63 and a 52-week high of $150.78.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). AppFolio had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $1,000,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on APPF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Stephens raised shares of AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

