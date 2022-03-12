Coinbase Global (COIN) & Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN – Get Rating) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Coinbase Global to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global 46.23% 77.65% 22.06% Coinbase Global Competitors 44.47% -37.86% 3.85%

26.3% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Coinbase Global and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 1 4 17 0 2.73 Coinbase Global Competitors 404 1601 1859 70 2.41

Coinbase Global presently has a consensus target price of $321.42, suggesting a potential upside of 100.80%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 61.65%. Given Coinbase Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coinbase Global and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $7.84 billion $3.62 billion 11.11 Coinbase Global Competitors $4.33 billion $768.56 million 15.98

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Coinbase Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols. It serves retail users, institutions, and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

