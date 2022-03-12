Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Lowered to $103.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $107.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.67% from the company’s current price.

MNST has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of MNST stock opened at $73.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day moving average of $88.88. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.