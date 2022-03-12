Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Theravance Biopharma worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 20.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 7.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 5.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 17.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TBPH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.85. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Theravance Biopharma (Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.