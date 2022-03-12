AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Position Lifted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of AppHarvest worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AppHarvest by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 33,245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AppHarvest by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 508,702 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in AppHarvest during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AppHarvest by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APPH shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPH opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $514.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of -0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25. AppHarvest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,836.31% and a negative return on equity of 27.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

AppHarvest Profile (Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.