Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Aligos Therapeutics worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGS stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.56. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $34.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $47.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aligos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.15.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

