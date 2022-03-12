Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on CRDO. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of CRDO opened at $15.51 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credo Technology Group (Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

