Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,747 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 57.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $62,753.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $81,857.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,054 shares of company stock worth $534,022 over the last 90 days. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ATEN opened at $12.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.05. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

