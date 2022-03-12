Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,698 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 2,321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

In other Schneider National news, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $315,081.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $408,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.24 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.03.

Schneider National Profile (Get Rating)

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.