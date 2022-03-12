Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 12,076 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Johns Hopkins University bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

DADA opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $33.40.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DADA shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.48.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

