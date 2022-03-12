Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Sells $1,723,229.92 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 72,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $1,723,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Raymond Petrocelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datto alerts:

On Wednesday, March 9th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 44,964 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $1,060,700.76.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 339 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $9,153.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 2,919 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $78,813.00.

Shares of NYSE MSP opened at $22.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 75.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.66. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $28.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 18.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSP. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

About Datto (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.