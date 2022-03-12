Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 4,608 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 42.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,542,000 after acquiring an additional 210,489 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 230.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 240,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,157,000 after acquiring an additional 167,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 102.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,426,000 after acquiring an additional 146,138 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 643.4% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 136,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,020,000 after acquiring an additional 117,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 69.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 265,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after acquiring an additional 108,400 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $258.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 1.38. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.04 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.55. Coherent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coherent (Get Rating)

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.