Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) CFO Sells $1,185,490.75 in Stock

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 73,405 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,185,490.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TROX opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.19. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. Tronox had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the third quarter worth $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 170.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the third quarter worth $96,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TROX shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

