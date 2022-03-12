Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Ciena by 0.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at about $677,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ciena by 191.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 80,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 167,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 290,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $128,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,098 shares of company stock worth $2,753,678 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of CIEN opened at $54.98 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

