Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.42 Million in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,873 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,220,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 20,654 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial stock opened at $101.05 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $120.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.40.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.93 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 32.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

In related news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,720. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOKF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.57.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

