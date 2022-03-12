Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,868 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,084 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 445.5% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,381,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gerdau by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 201,696 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gerdau presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.05.

Shares of GGB opened at $5.90 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

