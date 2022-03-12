Vulcan Steel Ltd (ASX:VSL) Insider Acquires A$2,450,000.00 in Stock

Vulcan Steel Ltd (ASX:VSL – Get Rating) insider Peter Wells acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$9.80 ($7.15) per share, with a total value of A$2,450,000.00 ($1,788,321.17).
The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.
